us greenland and denmark start diplomatic talks to ease trump tensions

Questa mattina a Copenaghen sono partite le prime riunioni tra Stati Uniti, Groenlandia e Danimarca. Le tre parti cercano di trovare un accordo per ridurre le tensioni nate negli ultimi tempi. Le discussioni, avviate dal ministero degli Esteri danese, puntano a chiarire alcune questioni aperte e a ricucire i rapporti tra le nazioni coinvolte. Nessuna delle parti ha ancora rilasciato dichiarazioni ufficiali, ma l’obiettivo è avvicinare le posizioni e evitare un’escalation.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte ha precisato che la questione della permanenza di Groenlandia con il Regno di Danimarca non è stata discussa durante l'incontro con l'ex presidente Trump.

Nella giornata di sabato, diverse città danesi hanno visto raduni di protesta a sostegno della Groenlandia, in risposta alle recenti dichiarazioni di Donald Trump riguardo a un possibile intervento nella regione.

Argomenti discussi: Greenland: an exchange of letters between Danish Bishop Kozon and the Greenland community. The communion of the Church supports us; Greenland Premier and Denmark: 'Island sovereignty is red line'. Trump-Rutte agreement only verbal; Greenland in the crosshairs, Trump to Norway: I no longer feel compelled to think only of peace.; Zagreb, 'respect the integrity of Denmark, Europe be united'.

US, Greenland and Denmark start diplomatic talks to ease Trump tensionsTalks between the United States, Greenland and Denmark began on Wednesday, the Danish foreign ministry said, as the three parties seek to resolve a diplomatic crisis over President Donald Trump's ... reuters.com

US Greenland ambitions: A week of escalation and de-escalationShortly after capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro at the start of the new year, US President Donald Trump set a new objective for 2026: to purchase ... english.alarabiya.net

