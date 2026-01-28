Il tribunale di Seul si prepara a pronunciarsi oggi sulla vicenda di Kim Keon Hee, ex first lady e moglie dell’ex presidente Yoon Suk Y. La giudice deciderà se la donna è colpevole di aver preso tangenti, un caso che ha acceso l’attenzione in tutto il paese. La sentenza arriva dopo settimane di udienze e testimonianze, e potrebbe influenzare la politica e l’immagine della famiglia Yoon.

Prosecutors demanded 15 years in jail and fines of 2.9 billion won ($2 million) over accusations that include accepting luxury Chanel bags and a diamond necklace from South Korea’s Unification Church in return for political favours. The Unification Church said the gifts were delivered to her without expecting anything. Its leader Han Hak-ja, who is also on trial, has denied that she directed it to bribe Kim. Yoon, who was ousted from power last April, also faces eight trials on charges including insurrection, after his failed bid to impose martial law in December 2024. He has appealed against a five-year jail term handed to him this month for obstructing attempts to arrest him after his martial law decree. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - South Korea court set to rule in bribery trial of former first lady

L'ex presidente sudcoreano Yoon Suk Yeol si presenta oggi davanti al tribunale per la prima volta in relazione alle accuse penali legate alla dichiarazione di stato di emergenza militare.

Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha sottolineato l'importanza di migliorare i sistemi di rilevamento dei droni per garantire la sicurezza nazionale.

