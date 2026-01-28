Il senatore Rubio ha dichiarato che il problema territoriale di Donetsk resta ancora irrisolto. Nonostante i colloqui tra Russia e Ucraina continuino, le parti non sono riuscite a trovare un accordo sulla regione. La questione di Donetsk è l’ultimo ostacolo da superare prima di arrivare a una soluzione definitiva. La situazione rimane tesa e senza una chiara proposta di compromesso da entrambe le parti.

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Territorial issues over Donetsk are the remaining item that still require a bridging of views at U.S.-mediated talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday, describing the issue as “a very difficult one.” Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Rubio said there might be a U.S. presence in the follow-up Ukraine talks but President Donald Trump’s top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who had taken part in the previous talks, will not be participating. WASHINGTON, 28 gennaio (Reuters) - Le questioni territoriali su Donetsk sono l’elemento che ancora richiede un superamento dei punti di vista nei colloqui mediati dagli Stati Uniti per porre fine alla guerra in Ucraina. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Rubio says territorial issue over Donetsk yet to be bridged between Russia, Ukraine

Approfondimenti su Rubio Donetsk

Il missile Oreshnik, recentemente annunciato dalla Russia come arma utilizzata in un attacco contro l'Ucraina, rappresenta una delle molte componenti del complesso scenario militare nella regione.

Il Ministero della Difesa russo ha annunciato di aver completato la presa del villaggio di Starytsya, nella regione di Kharkiv, in Ucraina nordorientale.

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da piattaforme social e video.

Ultime notizie su Rubio Donetsk

Rubio Says Territorial Issue Over Donetsk Yet to Be Bridged Between Russia, UkraineU.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing titled U.S. Policy Towards Venezuela, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 28, 2026. usnews.com

Rubio Highlights Unresolved Territorial Dispute Over Donetsk in TalksTerritorial issues over Donetsk are the remaining item that still require a bridging of views at U.S.-mediated ... globalbankingandfinance.com

Pilar Rubio Fernández, moglie di Sergio Ramos: glaciale! #fblifestyle - facebook.com facebook

BREAKING: President Trump announces his new "Board of Peace" which includes: 1. Marco Rubio: US Secretary of State 2. Jared Kushner: Former Advisor to Trump 3. Steve Witkoff: US Special Envoy 4. Tony Blair: Former Prime Minister of the UK 5. Marc Ro x.com