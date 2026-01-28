Un uomo ha interrotto bruscamente un evento con la deputata democratica Ilhan Omar in Minnesota. Si è avvicinato e le ha spruzzato addosso un liquido dall’odore sgradevole. L’incidente è avvenuto davanti ai presenti, senza che Omar fosse ferita gravemente, ma l’episodio ha scatenato l’indignazione tra i partecipanti. La polizia ha arrestato l’uomo e sta indagando sul motivo di questa azione improvvisa.

Jan 27 (Reuters) - A man charged at Democratic U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar and sprayed a foul-smelling liquid on her during a town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday as she condemned the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota. Video showed a man surging toward the U.S. lawmaker at the lectern and spraying a stream of liquid at her. A large man immediately grabbed him and took him to the ground. Omar took a few steps toward the man with her hand raised before he was subdued and she continued her presentation after a brief break. Minneapolis police said officers at the scene observed the man use a syringe to spray an unknown liquid at Omar. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Man disrupts Ilhan Omar event in Minnesota, sprays her with liquid

Man Disrupts Ilhan Omar Event in Minnesota, Sprays Her With Liquid

