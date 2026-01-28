exclusive us handing over seized tanker to venezuela officials say

La Marina americana ha restituito a Caracas un tanker che aveva sequestrato all’inizio di gennaio. Le autorità statunitensi hanno annunciato il trasferimento, che segna un passo importante nelle relazioni tra i due paesi. La nave, che era sotto controllo degli Stati Uniti, è stata consegnata ai rappresentanti venezuelani in un’operazione che ha attirato l’attenzione internazionale.

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The United States is handing over a tanker to Venezuela that it seized earlier this month, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday, the first known instance where President Donald Trump’s administration has returned such a tanker. The officials, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the tanker that is being handed to Venezuelan authorities was the Panama-flagged supertanker MT Sophia. They did not say why the tanker was returned. The U.S. Coast Guard, which leads interdiction and seizure operations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Nelle ultime settimane, le autorità militari statunitensi hanno intercettato e sequestrato un'altra nave collegata al Venezuela nel Mar dei Caraibi.

Il segretario al Tesoro degli Stati Uniti, Scott Bessent, ha indicato che potrebbe essere annunciata una revoca parziale di ulteriori sanzioni contro il Venezuela già dalla prossima settimana.

