Questa sera alle 21, al Signal Iduna Park di Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund e Inter si sfidano nella prima fase della Champions League 2025-2026. La partita si può seguire in diretta streaming o in tv, con i tifosi pronti a vedere chi uscirà vincitore in questa sfida europea.

. BORUSSIA DORTMUND INTER STREAMING TV – Questa sera, mercoledì 28 gennaio 2026, alle ore 21 Borussia Dortmund e Inter scendono in campo al Signal Iduna park di Dortmund, partita valida per la prima fase della Uefa Champions League 2025-2026. Dove vedere il match Borussia Dortmund Inter in diretta tv e live streaming? Sky Sport? Dazn? Mediaset? Di seguito tutte le risposte su come e dove vedere la partita della massima competizione europea nel dettaglio: Borussia Dortmund Inter: dove vederla in tv. La partita di Champions League tra Borussia Dortmund e Inter sarà visibile in diretta tv via satellite sui canali Sky Sport. 🔗 Leggi su Tpi.it

© Tpi.it - Borussia Dortmund Inter streaming e diretta tv: dove vedere la partita di Champions League

Approfondimenti su Borussia Dortmund Inter

Ecco le informazioni su come seguire la partita tra Inter e Arsenal in Champions League.

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da piattaforme social e video.

Juventus-Borussia Dortmund 4-4: gol e highlights | Champions League

Ultime notizie su Borussia Dortmund Inter

Argomenti discussi: Borussia Dortmund-Inter, dove vedere la partita di Champions League in tv e streaming; Borussia Dortmund-Inter, la guida completa; Borussia Dortmund-Inter: Sky, Prime Video o NOW? Dove vederla in tv e in streaming; Dove vedere Borussia Dortmund-Inter mercoledì in tv e streaming: canale, orario, formazioni.

Borussia Dortmund-Inter dove vederla in tv (e streaming) - Ottavi o playoff di Champions? Le combinazioni per i nerazzurriBorussia Dortmund-Inter andrà in diretta tv, ma non in chiaro (Tv8 trasmetterà Benfica-Real Madrid), su Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 253. La partita di Champions League sarà anche in streaming su Now ... affaritaliani.it

Dove vedere Borussia Dortmund-Inter, diretta tv e streaming del matchDopo la sconfitta di settimana scorsa contro l‘Arsenal, eccoci finalmente all’ottava e ultima giornata della fase campionato della Uefa Champions League. Questo mercoledì 28 gennaio alle 21.00, infatt ... passioneinter.com

L'attesa di Borussia Dortmund-Inter, le ultime dal centro: la carica dei tifosi nerazzurri - facebook.com facebook

Dove vedere Borussia Dortmund- #Inter in tv Sky o Prime Video, orario x.com