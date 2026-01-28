After toppling Hasina young Bangladeshis turn back to old guard

Dopo aver rovesciato il governo di Hasina, i giovani bangladesi tornano a sostenere i vecchi leader. Sadman Mujtaba Rafid, uno studente di Dhaka University, ha scelto di unirsi alle proteste contro l’attuale governo, sfidando i genitori e la polizia. La sua presenza si inserisce in un’ondata di manifestazioni che puntano a rinnovare il sostegno ai leader storici del Paese.

But ahead of the February 12 parliamentary election - the first since the upheaval - some of Rafid’s optimism has faded. “We dreamt of a country where all people regardless of gender, race, religion would have equal opportunity,” the 25-year-old said. “We expected policy changes and reforms, but it is far away from what we dreamt of.” Opinion polls put the established, but tarnished, parties as frontrunners. Reuters spoke to more than 80 students under 30, mostly in the capital Dhaka. Most expressed excitement about voting in a freer election but were disappointed with the choice of candidates. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

