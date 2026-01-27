winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern us

Una tempesta invernale ha causato la morte di almeno 38 persone in 14 stati del centro e dell’est, con il freddo che non dà tregua. Le autorità continuano a contare i danni e a cercare eventuali sopravvissuti tra le auto e le case isolate. Le strade sono ghiacciate, e molte zone restano senza energia elettrica. La neve e il gelo hanno bloccato molte regioni, lasciando intere comunità in ginocchio. La situazione resta critica mentre le temperature continuano a scendere.

Jan 27 - At least 38 people across 14 states had died as of Tuesday from a powerful winter storm that left much of the central and eastern U.S. gripped by snow, ice, and below-freezing temperatures, according to local officials and news reports. The storm started to develop on Friday and dumped snow across a large region over the weekend. The snow snarled road traffic and led to widespread flight cancellations and power outages before subsiding Monday, leaving behind bitter cold that is expected to linger. Ten of the storm’s fatal victims were in New York City, where temperatures were the coldest they had been in eight years, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a news conference on Tuesday, when the low hit 8 degrees Fahrenheit. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

