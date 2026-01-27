un experts condemn us move to strip migrant children of legal aid

Le recenti decisioni dell’amministrazione statunitense di ridurre l’assistenza legale ai minori stranieri non accompagnati hanno suscitato critiche da parte di esperti delle Nazioni Unite. Questo intervento mira a evidenziare le implicazioni di tali politiche e l’importanza di garantire i diritti fondamentali ai bambini in situazioni vulnerabili. Un’analisi sobria e informativa sull’impatto di queste misure e sul contesto internazionale.

Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.N. human rights experts on Tuesday denounced the Trump administration’s decision last year to cut legal aid for unaccompanied children in U.S. immigration proceedings. The condemnation came days after U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urged the Trump administration to ensure that its migration policies respect individual rights and international law. “Denying children their rights to legal representation and forcing them to navigate complex immigration proceedings without legal counsel is a serious violation of the rights of children,” said the independent experts, who are appointed by the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

