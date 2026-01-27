Trump says US won’t help Iraq if it picks Maliki as prime minister

Il presidente americano Donald Trump ha messo in guardia l’Iraq, dicendo che gli Stati Uniti non aiuteranno il Paese se sceglierà Nouri al-Maliki come primo ministro. La dichiarazione arriva mentre si discute molto su chi guiderà il governo iracheno nei prossimi mesi. Trump ha fatto sapere che l’America non sosterrà un governo con Maliki, considerato troppo vicino alle posizioni che gli Stati Uniti non vogliono vedere. La polemica si accende in un momento di grande incertezza politica in Iraq.

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iraq against picking Nouri al-Maliki as its prime minister, saying the United States would no longer help the Middle Eastern country. “I’m hearing that the Great Country of Iraq might make a very bad choice by reinstalling Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again. Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq,” Trump wrote. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

L'alleanza sciita che detiene la maggioranza nel parlamento iracheno ha ufficialmente nominato Nouri al-Maliki come candidato per il ruolo di primo ministro.

Il Consiglio di leadership presidenziale dello Yemen ha accettato le dimissioni del Primo Ministro Salem bin Breik, nominando il Ministro degli Esteri, Shaya Mohsen Zind, come nuovo capo del governo.

