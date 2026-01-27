Donald Trump ha detto che Cuba fallirà molto presto. Lo ha affermato durante un evento a Washington, aggiungendo che anche Venezuela, un tempo principale fornitore dell’isola, sta attraversando gravi difficoltà. Le sue parole sembrano puntare a un peggioramento della situazione politica ed economica a Cuba nei prossimi mesi.

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday “Cuba will be failing pretty soon,” adding that Venezuela, once the island’s top supplier, has. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Trump says ‘Cuba will be failing pretty soon’

Approfondimenti su Trump Cuba

Il presidente Donald Trump ha suggerito che Cuba dovrebbe negoziare un accordo con gli Stati Uniti, sottolineando che il paese non riceverà più determinati benefici senza un accordo.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

Trump says Cuba will fall as Venezuelan oil lifeline is cut

Ultime notizie su Trump Cuba

Argomenti discussi: Trump considers oil blockade to topple Cuban government; Trump frena sulla Groenlandia ma punta Cuba e altre notizie interessanti; Cosa vuole davvero Trump da Cuba e perché l'isola è tornata nel mirino degli Usa; Trump valuta l'embargo totale su Cuba, il Cremlino avverte: Notizie allarmanti.

Trump says Cuba 'will be failing pretty soon' as Venezuelan oil support dries upU.S. President Donald Trump says Cuba ‘will be failing pretty soon’ as Venezuelan oil and financial support dries up following Washington’s capture of Nicolás Maduro. moneycontrol.com

Trump says 'Cuba will be failing pretty soon'By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Cuba will be failing pretty soon, adding that Venezuela, once the island's top supplier, has not ... msn.com

Al Arabiya English. . Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says she hopes US President Donald Trump will end the war in Ukraine so she can nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize. #US #Trump - facebook.com facebook

*TRUMP: HAVE FRAMEWORK FOR FUTURE DEAL ON GREENLAND WITH NATO *TRUMP SAYS HE WON'T IMPOSE GREENLAND-LINKED TARIFFS ON FEB. 1 Vedete Non è difficile x.com