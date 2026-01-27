rescue efforts under way after philippine ferry sinks leaving 18 dead

Le operazioni di soccorso sono in corso nelle Filippine dopo il naufragio di un traghetto, che ha causato la perdita di 18 vite e la ricerca di 10 persone disperse. La vicenda ha coinvolto le autorità locali impegnate nel recupero e nella tutela dei sopravvissuti.

The number of rescued passengers remained at 316, Cayabyab told reporters. The accident occurred at 1:50 a.m. (1750 GMT) on Monday while the passenger vessel, MV Trisha Kerstin 3, was en route to Jolo in Sulu province after departing from Zamboanga. The PCG said the vessel has an authorised passenger capacity of 352. The PCG said it was not yet prepared to conclude why the ferry sank, with the investigation still ongoing. Sea accidents are common in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands with a patchy maritime safety record. Il numero dei passeggeri salvati è rimasto a 316, ha detto Cayabyab ai giornalisti.

I vigili del fuoco stanno bonificando le macerie di un centro commerciale incendiato a Karachi, dove si sospetta siano rimaste coinvolte 63 persone.

Le forze indonesiane hanno liberato 18 lavoratori di Freeport Indonesia, rimasti isolati per tre giorni sotto assedio di ribelli armati in Papua.

