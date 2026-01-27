Le testimonianze degli ufficiali dell’immigrazione sotto Trump non combaciano con le prove raccolte. Nuove evidenze dimostrano che le versioni fornite dal governo su alcuni incidenti violenti sono inaccurate. La discrepanza emerge da documenti e testimonianze che mostrano un quadro diverso da quello presentato ufficialmente. La situazione complica il racconto ufficiale e apre nuove domande sulla gestione delle operazioni di frontiera.

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s top immigration officials have repeatedly made statements after violent encounters involving federal agents - including two fatal shootings of U.S. citizens in Minneapolis this month - that were later contradicted by evidence, a Reuters review found. Trump officials quickly painted the two recently shot dead - Renee Good and Alex Pretti - as aggressors and said the shootings were justified. But video and other evidence soon emerged that contrasted sharply with these accounts, fueling questions about the credibility of federal officials and doubts about their willingness to fully investigate these and other incidents. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Evidence contradicts Trump immigration officials’ accounts of violent encounters

Le recenti politiche di controllo dell’immigrazione adottate dall’amministrazione Trump hanno provocato un aumento di scontri violenti.

Le autorità federali di Minneapolis hanno continuato a sostenere la loro versione dei fatti riguardo alla sparatoria che ha coinvolto un uomo, nonostante siano emersi nuovi video che potrebbero mettere in discussione le dichiarazioni ufficiali.

Videos contradict DHS's account of fatal shooting of ICU nurse

