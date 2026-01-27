L’ondata di caldo in Australia ha aumentato il rischio di incendi boschivi, in particolare a Melbourne, che si prepara al giorno più caldo degli ultimi 17 anni. Questi eventi climatici estremi sottolineano l’importanza di monitorare attentamente le condizioni ambientali e adottare misure di prevenzione efficaci per tutelare le comunità e il patrimonio naturale.

The heatwave has raised the fire danger across Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, where a fast-moving bushfire in the Otways region has burned about 10,000 hectares (24,000 acres). Officials warned that strong winds forecast for later in the day could further spread the blaze, threatening homes. “It’s the change that’s going to come through about 5 p.m. (0600 GMT) with some really punchy winds that is likely to do most of the damage and drive that fire further,” Country Fire Authority Chief Officer Jason Heffernan told ABC News. Emergency services have doorknocked about 1,100 homes and sent text messages to around 10,000 phones urging residents to leave the region, Heffernan said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Australia heatwave raises bushfire threat as Melbourne braces for hottest day in 17 years

Approfondimenti su Australia heatwave

Il Australia Day è stato commemorato quest'anno con manifestazioni chiamate “Invasion Day”, che hanno visto la partecipazione di migliaia di persone.

Un tribunale pakistano ha condannato a 17 anni di carcere la attivista e avvocato Imaan Mazari e suo marito, accusati di aver pubblicato contenuti considerati contrari allo Stato.

Qui trovi una selezione di aggiornamenti, post social e video sullo stesso argomento.

Ultime notizie su Australia heatwave

Australia heatwave raises bushfire threat as Melbourne braces for hottest day in 17 yearsA major heatwave across Australia's southeast raised bushfire threats, with Melbourne forecast to record its hottest day in nearly 17 years on Tuesday, and hundreds of residents in rural towns were ... reuters.com

Southeast heatwave drives 50C temperatures and restless nightsAn extended heatwave across southeastern Australia is pushing temperatures toward 50C in some inland areas and sustaining high overnight warmth, increasing bushfire risk and adding to an already ... insurancebusinessmag.com

Domani sono previsti 45 gradi a Melbourne. Soprattutto le partite pomeridiane, le partite Sabalenka-Jovic e Zverev-Tien sono le più a rischio. #Melbourne #australia #AustralianOpen2026 - facebook.com facebook