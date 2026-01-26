us official says washington is open for business if iran wishes to contact them

Washington ha confermato la propria disponibilità a ricevere eventuali contatti da parte dell’Iran, sottolineando l’apertura verso il dialogo. Questa posizione evidenzia la volontà di mantenere un canale di comunicazione aperto per eventuali negoziati o chiarimenti tra le due nazioni. La dichiarazione rappresenta un passo importante in un contesto di tensione internazionale, lasciando spazio a possibili sviluppi diplomatici.

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The United States is “open for business” if Iran wishes to contact Washington, a U.S. official said on Monday, as the United States seeks to pressure Tehran over a government crackdown on protesters. “I think they know the terms,” the official told reporters when asked about the terms of talks with Iran. “They’re aware of the terms.” U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States had an “armada” heading toward Iran but hoped he would not have to use it, as he renewed warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear program. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Un funzionario iraniano ha dichiarato che il numero di morti verificati nelle proteste in Iran ha raggiunto almeno 5.

