Tourism Must Be Led as Economic Infrastructure to Drive Growth and Resilience Saudi Arabia' s Minister of Tourism Tells the World Economic Forum

Durante il World Economic Forum di Davos 2026, il ministro del Turismo dell'Arabia Saudita, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, ha sottolineato l’importanza di considerare il turismo come infrastruttura economica fondamentale. Solo attraverso questa prospettiva si potrà favorire crescita, resilienza e connessioni umane in un mondo in continua evoluzione. La sua dichiarazione evidenzia il ruolo strategico del settore nel contesto globale, invitando le comunità a valorizzarlo come leva di sviluppo sostenibile.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2026 PRNewswire -- At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, delivered a clear message to global leaders: tourism must be led as economic infrastructure if it is to drive growth, resilience, and human connection in an increasingly fragmented world. Speaking during engagements at the World Economic Forum, the Minister emphasized that tourism should no longer be treated as a discretionary sector, but as a strategic system capable of supporting diversification, attracting long term investment, and creating inclusive employment across regions when planned and governed intentionally. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

Christopher Aleo torna a Davos per il World Economic ForumChristopher Aleo partecipa nuovamente al World Economic Forum di Davos, un evento internazionale che riunisce leader politici, rappresentanti finanziari, imprenditori e accademici.

Davos, centinaia di manifestanti contro il World Economic ForumA Davos, centinaia di manifestanti hanno sfilato domenica per esprimere il proprio dissenso nei confronti del World Economic Forum, evento che riunisce leader politici e imprenditoriali di rilievo, tra cui il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump.

