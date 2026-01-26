thailand releases endangered leopard sharks in conservation push

La Thailandia ha avviato un’operazione di rilascio di squali leopardo in via di estinzione, nel quadro di un progetto di conservazione. Questa iniziativa mira a sostenere la tutela delle specie marine minacciate, contribuendo alla biodiversità degli ecosistemi marini locali. Il rilascio di questi esemplari rappresenta un passo importante per la protezione della fauna marina e per promuovere pratiche di gestione sostenibile delle risorse naturali.

Once a familiar sight for snorkellers and divers, the spotted sharks have sharply declined in the wild over the past decade due to overfishing and habitat loss, even as they flourished in private aquariums. “Why not take the breeding population that is doing well in the aquariums and release them back into the wild so that the wild population can recover?” said Metavee Chuangcharoendee, project manager of the StAR Project Thailand, a partnership launched last year between the government, NGOs and aquariums. The latest release in December included the sharks Maiton, Hope, Spot and Toty, each nearly two years old. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

