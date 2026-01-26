new zealand resumes victim recovery efforts after fatal landslide

Le autorità neozelandesi hanno ripreso le operazioni di recupero delle vittime del frana avvenuta in un campeggio affollato nel North Island. L’incidente ha causato diverse vittime, e le operazioni di soccorso sono riprese nella speranza di trovare eventuali sopravvissuti. La situazione resta sotto controllo mentre le squadre lavorano per gestire la difficile fase di recupero e valutare i danni causati dall’evento naturale.

WELLINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand police on Monday restarted recovery efforts for the victims of a landslide that hit a busy campground on the country’s North Island last week. Human remains were found at the site on Saturday, but police have yet to confirm if they had been identified. On Sunday, efforts to recover the victims were suspended after a contractor driver noticed potential instability on the face of the landslide. Bay of Plenty District Commander Tim Anderson said in a statement on Monday that the recovery effort resumed at 10:30 a.m. local time (2130 GMT on Sunday). “Additional monitoring equipment has been brought in and specialist crews removed loose material that was of concern above the slip area this morning,” Anderson said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

