La crescente richiesta di concerti di BTS in Messico ha spinto il presidente Claudia Sheinbaum a intervenire ufficialmente. La popolarità del gruppo coreano evidenzia l’importanza dei grandi eventi musicali nel Paese, riflettendo interessi culturali e sociali di vasta portata. Questa iniziativa mira a soddisfare la domanda dei fan e a rafforzare i rapporti culturali tra Messico e Corea del Sud.

“Everyone wants to go,” Sheinbaum said at her daily morning press conference on Monday, adding that she had sent a diplomatic letter to South Korea’s Lee seeking more concerts. “Around 1 million young people want to buy tickets, but there are only 150,000 tickets available,” she said. The chart-topping band is set to embark on a global tour in April, shortly after they launch their first new album in three years. The band has been on hiatus since 2022 while its members undertook South Korea’s mandatory military service. The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The watchdog agency said it would help develop new guidelines to better regulate ticket sales to concerts and festivals, with prices and locations established ahead of the tickets’ release. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Mexico president asks Korean counterpart for more BTS concerts

