Secondo l'Agenzia delle Nazioni Unite per la migrazione, si temono centinaia di vittime o dispersi nel tentativo di attraversare il Mediterraneo. Questi tragici eventi evidenziano ancora una volta le difficoltà e i rischi affrontati dai migranti che cercano una nuova vita, sottolineando l’importanza di un’attenzione globale e di interventi efficaci per prevenire tali tragedie.

GENEVA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people are feared dead or missing after attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea, with reports of multiple shipwrecks in the last ten days following bad weather, the U.N. migration agency said on Monday. “The final toll may be significantly higher, a stark reminder that this route remains the deadliest migration corridor in the world,” the IOM stated. Three people - including twin girls about one year old - were confirmed dead in Lampedusa, Italy, after a search-and-rescue operation for a boat that left Sfax, Tunisia, the International Organization for Migration said in a statement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Hundreds feared missing or dead trying to cross the Mediterranean, says UN migration agency

Approfondimenti su hundreds feared

I vigili del fuoco stanno bonificando le macerie di un centro commerciale incendiato a Karachi, dove si sospetta siano rimaste coinvolte 63 persone.

Il rappresentante dei diritti umani delle Nazioni Unite ha riferito di un aumento della violenza da parte delle forze di sicurezza in Iran, con un numero elevato di vittime durante le recenti proteste.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

The Limes: Why the Romans Built the Most Dangerous Border Wall in History | Full Documentary

Ultime notizie su hundreds feared

Hundreds feared missing or dead trying to cross the Mediterranean, says UN migration agencyBy Olivia Le Poidevin GENEVA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people are feared dead or missing after attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea, with reports of multiple shipwrecks in the last ten days ... msn.com

UN migration agency alarmed by shipwrecks in Central Mediterranean as hundreds feared missing or deadIOM urges stronger action against smuggling networks, reinforced search and rescue efforts in 'deadliest migration corridor in the world' - Anadolu Ajans? ... aa.com.tr