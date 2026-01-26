Il bilancio delle vittime di una frana avvenuta nel fine settimana nella provincia di West Java, in Indonesia, è salito a 17. Le autorità di gestione delle emergenze continuano le operazioni di soccorso e valutazione dei danni. La situazione rimane sotto stretta osservazione mentre si cerca di assistere le persone colpite e prevenire ulteriori incidenti.

JAKARTA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The death toll from a landslide that hit Indonesia’s West Java province at the weekend rose to 17 on Monday, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said, with dozens still missing. The impacted Pasir Langu village is located in a hilly area of the province about 100 km (60 miles) southeast of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta. More than 30 houses were buried by the landslide, the agency said. At least 17 have died from the landslide, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari told Reuters on Monday, with 73 still missing. The agency said on Sunday that a smaller landslide together with bad weather was hindering the search, which requires drones and heavy equipment. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Death toll from landslide in Indonesia’s West Java rises to 17

Indonesia resumes search for 80 after landslide kills 10 in West JavaLe autorità indonesiane hanno ripreso le operazioni di ricerca e soccorso per le 80 persone disperse a seguito di una frana a West Java, che ha causato la morte di 10 persone.

Death toll in Philippines landfill collapse rises to 4Il bilancio delle vittime del crollo del deposito di rifiuti a Cebu, nelle Filippine, è salito a quattro.

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da piattaforme social e video.

Full Vision IAS Monthly Magazine November 2025 in English | NoName IAS

Death toll from landslide in Indonesia's West Java rises to 17JAKARTA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The death toll from a landslide that hit Indonesia's West Java province at the weekend rose to 17 on Monday, the country's disaster mitigation agency said, with dozens ... msn.com

West Bandung landslide death toll rises to 17Rescuers said they were treading carefully, fearing another landslide due to the unstable ground and bad weather. thejakartapost.com

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on Jan. 18 that it estimates at least 3,919 people have been killed during the recent protests in Iran, adding that 8,949 additional deaths are still under investigation by the organization. - facebook.com facebook