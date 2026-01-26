Il Australia Day è stato commemorato quest'anno con manifestazioni chiamate “Invasion Day”, che hanno visto la partecipazione di migliaia di persone. Le proteste hanno evidenziato il rispetto per i diritti degli aborigeni e hanno sollevato questioni legate alla storia e all’immigrazione nel paese. Questi eventi riflettono un dibattito aperto sulla memoria collettiva e sull’identità nazionale australiana.

Australia Day commemorates the day Britain established the state of New South Wales as a penal colony, with the arrival in Sydney of ships bringing colonists and convicts. However, for many Indigenous Australians, who make up about 4% of the country’s 27 million people, the holiday is known as “Invasion Day” and marks the destruction of their cultures by European settlers. At Sydney’s Hyde Park, the annual “Invasion Day” rally started at 10 a.m. (2300 GMT) with a tribute to those killed by a gunman in a NSW rural town last week. “We need a coalition of all new Australians because if it wasn’t for immigrants, Australia would have perished,” Aboriginal woman Gwenda Stanley told the rally, as she condemned Hanson. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Australia Day marked by ’Invasion Day’ rallies, anti-immigration protests

Open Day ed Erasmus Day al Colletta di AvellinoL'Istituto Superiore “Pietro Colletta” di Avellino apre le sue porte con Open Day ed Erasmus Day, offrendo a studenti e famiglie l'opportunità di scoprire i programmi educativi, le attività e le iniziative internazionali proposte dall'istituto.

Australia begins day of mourning for victims of Bondi Beach attackL'Australia ha avviato una giornata di lutto nazionale in memoria delle vittime dell'attacco di Bondi Beach.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Thousands Rally Across Australia In Anti-Immigration Protests | 10 News

Argomenti discussi: Australia si ferma per ricordare le vittime dell'attacco terroristico di Bondi Beach.

Australia Day marked by 'Invasion Day' rallies, anti-immigration protestsSYDNEY, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Thousands marked Australia's national day on Monday by attending Invasion Day rallies in support of Indigenous Australians and calling for unity, while separate ... msn.com

Australia news live: clashes between anti-immigration and Invasion Day protesters in Melbourne; Ley dismisses leadership speculation as ‘media frenzy’Follow live ... theguardian.com

#BarNews Motorsport News - 23/01/2026 - 1/2 - #Formula1 #Ferrari #SF26 #Unveiled Ferrari today unveiled the SF-26, its new car for the Formula 1 World Championship, which will begin on March 8 in Australia, to bounce back from a very disa - facebook.com facebook