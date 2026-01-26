Armed attack in Mexico’s Salamanca kills 11

Un attacco armato a Salamanca, nello stato di Guanajuato, in Messico, ha provocato la morte di 11 persone. L’incidente è stato confermato dall’ufficio del procuratore generale della regione. La città, nota per la sua attività economica, si trova al centro di un’ondata di violenza legata a questioni di sicurezza. Le autorità stanno indagando sulle circostanze dell’accaduto e sul contesto più ampio della crisi di sicurezza nella zona.

Jan 25 (Reuters) - An armed attack in the Mexican city of Salamanca killed 11 people, the office of the attorney general in the state of Guanajuato, home to the city, sai. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

