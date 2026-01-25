Zelenskiy says security guarantees document from US is 100% ready

Il presidente Zelenskiy ha annunciato che il documento statunitense sulle garanzie di sicurezza per l'Ucraina è ormai pronto. Kyiv attende ora di concordare data e sede per la firma ufficiale. La notizia rappresenta un passo importante nel processo di rafforzamento della sicurezza del paese e nel consolidamento degli accordi internazionali in materia.

VILNIUS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. document on security guarantees for Ukraine is completely ready and Kyiv is waiting for a time and place for it to be signed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. “For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees of security from the United States. The document is 100% ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place when we will sign it,” Zelenskiy told a news conference during a visit to Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital. “The document will then be sent for ratification to the U.S. Congress and the Ukrainian parliament,” he said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

