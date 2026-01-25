South Korea withdraws appointment of Lee Hye-hoon as budget minister

Il governo sudcoreano ha deciso di revocare la nomina di Lee Hye-hoon come responsabile del nuovo ministero del bilancio. La scelta, annunciata inizialmente, è stata successivamente annullata dal presidente Lee Jae Myung. Questa decisione riflette le recenti dinamiche politiche nel paese e potrebbe influenzare l’andamento delle istituzioni finanziarie nazionali.

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has withdrawn his appointment of Lee Hye-hoon as the newly created budget ministry chief, Woo Sang-ho, a pr. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

