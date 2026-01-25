south korea withdraws appointment of lee hye hoon as budget minister

Il governo sudcoreano ha deciso di revocare la nomina di Lee Hye-hoon come responsabile del nuovo ministero del bilancio. La scelta, annunciata inizialmente, è stata successivamente annullata dal presidente Lee Jae Myung. Questa decisione riflette le recenti dinamiche politiche nel paese e potrebbe influenzare l’andamento delle istituzioni finanziarie nazionali.

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has withdrawn his appointment of Lee Hye-hoon as the newly created budget ministry chief, Woo Sang-ho, a pr.

South Korea’s Lee calls for improved drone detection to avoid provoking North KoreaIl presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha sottolineato l'importanza di migliorare i sistemi di rilevamento dei droni per garantire la sicurezza nazionale.

South Korea Prime Minister Kim holds talks with US VP Vance in Washington, Yonhap saysIl primo ministro sudcoreano Kim Min-seok ha incontrato il vicepresidente statunitense Vance a Washington, durante una visita ufficiale.

