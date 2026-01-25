recovery of new zealand landslide victims halted on safety concerns

Le operazioni di recupero delle vittime della frana avvenuta in un’area di campeggio nel Nord della Nuova Zelanda sono state temporaneamente sospese dalle autorità locali, a causa di preoccupazioni sulla sicurezza. La decisione mira a garantire l’incolumità degli operatori e a valutare meglio le condizioni del sito prima di riprendere le ricerche. La situazione rimane sotto stretta osservazione mentre si prosegue con le attività di emergenza.

SYDNEY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand authorities suspended recovery efforts on Sunday for victims of a landslide that hit a busy campground on the country’s North Island. Authorities have been working to identify the victims after human remains were found at the site on Saturday. But a crack found at the site prompted recovery work to cease for the day on Sunday, said police Superintendent Tim Anderson. “As a result of that, we’ve had to pull all our staff out,” Anderson told reporters at Mount Maunganui, adding, “We’ve had to do that for the safety of everyone concerned.” He did not specify when work would resume, saying the authorities were taking it “day by day at the moment”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it

New Zealand continues hunt for victims at campground hit by landslideLe squadre di emergenza in Nuova Zelanda proseguono le ricerche dei dispersi a seguito della frana che ha interessato un campeggio molto frequentato.

Safety fears hamper New Zealand rescue work after landslideLe operazioni di soccorso in Nuova Zelanda sono state rallentate dalle preoccupazioni per la sicurezza, in seguito a una frana che ha interessato un campeggio nel North Island.

