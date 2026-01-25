one rescued 50 feared drowned after migrant boat sinks off tunisia

Un migrante è stato salvato dopo il naufragio di una imbarcazione nel Mar Mediterraneo, mentre si teme che altre 50 persone siano annegate. L’incidente si è verificato al largo delle coste della Tunisia, secondo quanto riportato dalle autorità. Questa tragedia evidenzia ancora una volta le difficoltà e i rischi affrontati da chi tenta di attraversare il mare in cerca di una nuova vita.

VALLETTA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A migrant has been rescued and 50 others are feared drowned after a boat sank in the Mediterranean, officials said on Sunday. The man had been in the sea for 24 hours and said he believed everyone else on the vessel had died, according to the Alarm Phone group which runs an emergency hotline for migrants. The boat had come from Tunisia, it added, a common departure point for migrants risking the dangerous journey to reach Europe. The man was rescued by a merchant ship off Tunisia and brought to Malta for medical treatment, Malta’s armed forces said. They and Alarm Phone did not say when the man was rescued. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

