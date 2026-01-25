A Nuuk, la capitale della Groenlandia, ha ripristinato l’energia elettrica e il riscaldamento dopo che una tempesta ha danneggiato una linea di trasmissione, causando interruzioni su larga scala. L’intervento di emergenza ha permesso di ripristinare i servizi essenziali alla popolazione, assicurando nuovamente la continuità delle forniture. La situazione è sotto controllo e le autorità monitorano eventuali sviluppi legati alle condizioni meteorologiche.

NUUK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Greenland’s capital restored power early on Sunday after a storm damaged a transmission cable and left thousands without electricity and heating through the cold winter night. Electricity suddenly cut off across Nuuk late on Saturday, witnesses said. The Nukissiorfiit utility - which supplies Nuuk from the Buksefjord hydropower plant southeast of the capital - said power came back online around 4:30 a.m. (0630 GMT). Greenlanders are used to outages, often caused by harsh weather damaging the cable which runs through rugged terrain and spans two fjords. Three days before the power cut, the government updated recommendations for crisis preparedness - including advice for people to keep five days’ worth of water and food - in the wake of tensions over U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Greenland’s capital restores power, heating after storm damaged line

Shakira: “I have a wound that may never fully heal, but after the storm I’m stronger and happier. Regret writing ‘You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo’? No, it’s the best line of my life.”Shakira condivide il suo percorso di rinascita e resilienza, tra successi planetari, ferite aperte e amicizie profonde.

Leggi anche: Horizon Capital Wins 2025 Deal Innovation Award from the Global Private Capital Association for Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell Transaction

La notizia è accompagnata da post social e video correlati disponibili più avanti.

Greenland Risk Recedes, KOSPI Tops 5000 | The Asia Trade 1/22/2026

Greenland's capital restores power, heating after storm damaged lineBy Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen NUUK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Greenland's capital restored power early on Sunday after a storm damaged a transmission cable and left thousands without electricity and heating ... msn.com

Nuuk Restores Power Amid Winter Storm OutageGreenland's capital, Nuuk, restored power after a storm damaged a transmission cable, leaving thousands without electricity through a cold winter night. The outage was resolved early Sunday morning. devdiscourse.com

Groenlandia al buio: blackout improvviso nella capitale Nuuk, le IMMAGINI - facebook.com facebook

Blackout totale a Nuuk, capitale della Groenlandia. x.com