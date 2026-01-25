Il capitano di un petroliere indiano è stato fermato dalla Marina francese a Marsiglia, nell'ambito di un’indagine su possibili attività non autorizzate. L’intervento rientra nelle operazioni di controllo marittimo svolte dalle autorità francesi, con l’obiettivo di verificare eventuali irregolarità legate alla gestione e al traffico di carburanti. La vicenda solleva interrogativi sulla sicurezza e sulla conformità delle operazioni nel settore marittimo internazionale.

The vessel named Grinch was seized in the Mediterranean on Thursday, then diverted to anchor off the French port city, on suspicion of being part of the shadow fleet that lets Russia export oil despite sanctions. The 58-year-old captain, an Indian national, was detained as part of the preliminary investigations, the prosecutors said in a statement that did not mention Russia. The vessel left the Russian port of Murmansk in early January, sailing under a Comoros flag, French authorities have said. Other crew members, also Indian nationals, remain on board the ship while investigators verify the validity of the flag and the vessel’s navigation documents, the statement added. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - France detains Indian captain of suspected shadow fleet tanker

Captain tried to change course before fatal tanker crash, UK jury toldIl capitano di una nave da carico coinvolta in un incidente mortale con un’unità statunitense al largo della costa orientale del Regno Unito lo scorso anno avrebbe tentato di modificare la rotta prima dello scontro, secondo quanto riferito in tribunale.

Leggi anche: Jc Flowers verso l'acquisizione di Mps France, trattativa a 150 mln €, possibile closing entro dicembre, dopo l'ok di Banque de France

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

France Detains Two Crew Members Of Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker

France detains Indian captain of suspected shadow fleet tankerMARSEILLE, France, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The captain of an oil tanker intercepted by the French navy has been detained under investigations into whether it was operating under a false flag, the Marseille ... msn.com

France Detains Indian Captain Of Suspected Shadow Fleet Tanker Helping Russian Oil ExportThe Indian captain of an oil tanker intercepted by the French navy has been detained for an investigation into ... odishabytes.com