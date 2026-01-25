EU set to elevate ties with Vietnam amid trade disruptions, source says

L’Unione Europea e Vietnam rafforzeranno le loro relazioni durante la visita del Presidente del Consiglio Europeo, Antonio Costa, a Hanoi. Questa collaborazione si inserisce in un contesto di recenti interruzioni commerciali, evidenziando l’importanza di consolidare i legami economici e politici tra le due parti. L’iniziativa mira a promuovere un dialogo più approfondito e a favorire la stabilità nelle relazioni internazionali.

HANOI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The European Union and Vietnam will elevate ties during a visit to Hanoi by the European Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday, an EU official said, as both sides seek to expand international partnerships amid disruptions from U.S. tariffs. The elevation of ties to Vietnam’s highest level has been planned for months and was delayed largely because of schedule complications, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymlty. It would place the EU on the same tier as China, the U.S. and Russia among others, further expanding Vietnam’s advanced partnerships, in line with the country’s strategy of balancing big powers. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Vietnam’s Lam pledges growth above 10% despite global disruptionsIl leader vietnamita To Lam ha confermato l'impegno del paese a mantenere una crescita economica superiore al 10% annuo nel corso del decennio, nonostante le sfide e le incertezze generate dalle turbolenze globali.

Taiwan envoys head to Washington for trade, investment talks, source saysAlcuni rappresentanti taiwanesi si stanno recando a Washington per discutere di questioni commerciali e di investimenti.

