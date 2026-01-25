crowds flock to tokyo zoo to see pandas before they leave for china

Numerosi visitatori si sono recati allo zoo di Ueno a Tokyo per salutare i due panda giganti, prossimi a partire per la Cina. L’evento ha attirato appassionati desiderosi di vedere da vicino questi animali simbolo di biodiversità, prima della loro partenza. La visita rappresenta un’occasione per apprezzare la fauna locale e riflettere sull’importanza della conservazione delle specie.

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Panda fans flocked to the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Sunday to say goodbye to its star attractions - two giant pandas, who will be sent back to China at the end of the month. The departure of four-year-old twins Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei leaves Japan panda-less for the first time since 1972, prompting thousands to apply for lottery-assigned tickets to say goodbye. “I’ve been coming since the parents of Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei were here,” said 54-year-old finance-sector worker Machiko Seki. “It feels like one family’s story is coming to an end.” While their move to China has been planned for some time, the pandas’ coming absence has been viewed as a reflection of deteriorating China-Japan relations in recent months. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

