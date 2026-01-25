Brazil takes Mexico’s diplomatic representation in Peru after spat over ex-PM asylum

Brasile ha annunciato che assumerà la rappresentanza diplomatica del Messico in Perù, a seguito di un'interruzione delle relazioni diplomatiche tra i due paesi. Questa decisione si inserisce in un contesto di tensioni legate alla richiesta di asilo dell’ex primo ministro messicano. La misura mira a mantenere i canali diplomatici aperti e a garantire la tutela degli interessi dei cittadini coinvolti.

Lima severed relations with the Mexican government in early November after Peru’s former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez was granted asylum in the Mexican embassy in the country. Chavez, the last prime minister for Peru’s ousted and now jailed former President Pedro Castillo, faces conspiracy charges linked to Castillo’s 2022 attempt to dissolve Congress. Chavez denied the allegations. In a statement, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said it took the representation at the request of the Mexican government and with approval from Lima. Brazil said the representation includes the safekeeping of the Mexican embassy’s premises in Peru, including the residence of the head of mission, as well as its assets and archives. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

