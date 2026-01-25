australian defence department chief to replace kevin rudd as us ambassador

Il governo australiano ha annunciato la nomina del nuovo ambasciatore negli Stati Uniti, sostituendo Kevin Rudd. La scelta ricade sul responsabile del dipartimento della difesa del paese, confermando l'importanza delle relazioni internazionali e della collaborazione tra i due paesi. La nomina riflette l'attenzione dell'Australia verso le questioni di sicurezza e cooperazione strategica, rafforzando il ruolo del paese nel contesto globale.

SYDNEY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday named the country’s defence department chief as the next ambassador to the U.S., after Kevin Rudd said he would step down following criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. Albanese said senior civil servant Greg Moriarty, currently secretary of the Department of Defence, would replace Rudd as ambassador to Washington. “Mr Moriarty is I think an outstanding Australian public servant,” Albanese said in remarks on Australian Broadcasting Corporation television. Rudd, a former prime minister who made critical comments about Trump before becoming ambassador, said earlier this month that he would leave the role a year earlier than expected, finishing his posting in March. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

