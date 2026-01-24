La World Health Organization ha espresso il proprio rammarico per la decisione degli Stati Uniti di ritirarsi ufficialmente dall'organizzazione. Questa scelta rappresenta un cambiamento importante nel rapporto tra le due entità, con potenziali implicazioni per la cooperazione internazionale in ambito sanitario. La notizia evidenzia l'importanza della collaborazione globale per affrontare sfide sanitarie condivise e garantire un impegno costante nella tutela della salute pubblica.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said it regrets that the U.S. has officially withdrawn from the U.N. health agency and it hopes Washington returns to active participation in the future. The U.S. left the organization on Thursday after a year of warnings that doing so would hurt public health in the U.S. and globally. President Donald Trump’s administration has criticized the way the WHO handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump has said the WHO had failed to act independently from the “inappropriate political influence of WHO member states” and that the agency required “unfairly onerous payments” from the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - World Health Organization says it regrets US decision to withdraw

UN chief Guterres regrets US decision to withdraw from some UN entitiesIl Segretario Generale delle Nazioni Unite, António Guterres, ha espresso rammarico per la decisione degli Stati Uniti di ritirarsi da alcune entità delle Nazioni Unite.

Leggi anche: Farmacisti protagonisti in sostenibilità, progetto From Health to Open Health

La notizia è accompagnata da post social e video correlati disponibili più avanti.

World Cries Out Sovereignty not Subordination: Mexico & Canada Adapt to Shifting World Order - Ep 92

Argomenti discussi: Health, the United States formally leaves the WHO; Gli Stati Uniti sono usciti dall’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità; We mourn a legend who made Rome great in the fashion world says Onorato; Pope Leo XIV: Let us pray for peace; war has come back into fashion.

US exits World Health Organization, says agency strayed from 'core mission'Trump signed an executive order last year, beginning the withdrawal process. msn.com

World Health Organization says it regrets US decision to withdrawJan 24 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said it regrets that the U.S. has officially withdrawn from the U.N. health agency and it hopes Washington returns to active participation in the ... msn.com

One World: Together at Home >https://bit.ly/GLBLCTZxWHO LIVENow distribuirà un evento storico organizzato da World Health Organization (WHO) e @Global Citizen's questo weekend per celebrare tutti i dottori, infermieri e operatori sanitari impegnati nella - facebook.com facebook

US set to quit World Health Organization Full story: news.tuoitre.vn/us-set-to-quit… x.com