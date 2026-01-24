Gli Stati Uniti hanno avviato le procedure per l’estradizione di un sospetto leader della gang di narcotrafficanti ecuadoregna Los Lobos, attualmente in Spagna. La notizia, confermata da fonti ufficiali, segnala un passo importante nelle indagini transnazionali contro il traffico di droga. La vicenda evidenzia la collaborazione tra le autorità di vari Paesi nel contrasto a organizzazioni criminali di livello internazionale.

QUITO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The United States filed charges against the alleged leader of the powerful Ecuadorean drug trafficking gang Los Lobos, paving the way for his direct extradition from Spain to the U.S., Ecuador’s interior minister said. Interior Minister John Reimberg said on X late on Friday that the U.S. Attorney’s Office had initiated proceedings against Wilmer Geovanny Chavarria Barre, known as “Pipo,” following what he described as “strategic and firm” international coordination. Reimberg said the move showed that there were “no shelters, no borders and no impunity” for criminal leaders. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US to seek extradition of alleged leader of Ecuadorian drug trafficking gang from Spain, Ecuadorean official says

