us to gain sovereignty over american bases in greenland trump tells ny post

Il presidente Donald Trump ha annunciato che gli Stati Uniti otterranno la sovranità su alcune aree di Groenlandia in cui sono presenti basi militari americane. Questa decisione rappresenta un cambiamento significativo nella relazione tra gli Stati Uniti e la regione, con potenziali implicazioni strategiche e politiche. La notizia è stata resa nota attraverso un’intervista al New York Post, suscitando attenzione a livello internazionale.

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The United States will gain sovereignty over areas of Greenland where American military bases are located, President Donald Trump told the New York Post in an interview published on Saturday.

US to gain sovereignty over American bases in Greenland, Trump tells NY PostThe United States will gain sovereignty over areas of Greenland where American military bases are located, President Donald Trump told the New York Post in an interview published on Saturday. reuters.com

