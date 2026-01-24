Three men in UK court accused of targeting opponents of Pakistan’s government
Tre uomini sono comparsi in tribunale a Londra, accusati di aver partecipato a una cospirazione volta a colpire due oppositori del governo pakistano. L’udienza si è svolta in un contesto di indagini in corso, mentre le autorità inglesi continuano a verificare i dettagli di questa vicenda. La vicenda evidenzia le tensioni politiche e le questioni di sicurezza che coinvolgono sia il Regno Unito che il Pakistan.
Meanwhile, two men called at the home of former army officer-turned YouTuber Adil Raja in Chesham, to the northwest of London, and tried to force entry. Raja, who was convicted in absentia in January of terrorism-related offences linked to online support for Khan, was not there at the time. A week later two men, one of whom was suspected to have a firearm, are believed to have broken a window at Akbar’s address and attempted to throw a burning rag inside. However, it did not cause any damage. Police said because of the “highly targeted nature of the incidents”, the investigation was being led by counter-terrorism offices. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
