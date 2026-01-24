Durante l'Australian Open, sia i giocatori che i tifosi hanno affrontato elevate temperature, con il sole che ha reso necessarie misure di protezione come la crema solare. Le condizioni climatiche estreme hanno rappresentato una sfida aggiuntiva durante le partite e le sessioni diurne, mettendo alla prova resistenza e concentrazione di tutti i presenti.

Play started an hour earlier to take advantage of the relative cool of the morning but conditions were already stifling as women’s defending champion Madison Keys entered centre court for her third-round match at 10:30 a.m. (2330 GMT). Used to hot conditions in Florida, the American needed only 75 minutes to complete a straightforward 6-3 6-3 win over unseeded Czech Karolina Pliskova. “I was excited by the heat,” she said on court after booking a fourth-round matchup with fellow American and friend Jessica Pegula, the sixth seed. Pegula wrapped up her early match at Margaret Court Arena even quicker than Keys, taking down Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3 6-2. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Tennis-Players, fans brace for extreme heat at Australian Open

Australian Open 2026, allerta caldo estremo: cosa prevede l’Extreme Heat ProtocolsL'Australian Open 2026 si avvicina con previsioni di temperature elevate, tra 37 e 38°C.

Chile wildfires leave 19 dead amid extreme heat as scores evacuatedGli incendi boschivi in Cile hanno causato almeno 19 vittime, mentre il paese affronta temperature estreme.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Fans brace for extreme heat at Australian Open

Tennis-players, fans brace for extreme heat at Australian OpenBy Ian Ransom MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Players sweated under a blazing sun and fans lathered themselves with sunscreen at the Australian Open on Saturday as temperatures rose toward an expected ... msn.com

Players, fans brace for extreme heat at Australian OpenTemperatures rose toward an expected 40°C at Melbourne Park, as play started an hour earlier to take advantage of the relative cool of the morning. msn.com

Italy Tennis Players added a new photo. - Italy Tennis Players - facebook.com facebook