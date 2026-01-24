suicide bombing at pakistan wedding kills 7 police say

Un'esplosione ha colpito un matrimonio nella regione di Dera Ismail Khan, al confine con l'Afghanistan, causando la morte di sette persone. L'incidente, attribuito a un attentato suicida, ha generato dolore tra la comunità locale. Le autorità stanno conducendo indagini per chiarire le circostanze dell'evento e garantire la sicurezza nella zona.

The bombing tore through a building housing members of a peace committee during a wedding ceremony on Friday in northwestern Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan district, said police official Muhammad Adnan. The committees are made up of local residents and elders and supported by Islamabad as part of its efforts to counter Islamist militants in the regions along the Afghan border. The four, who were among nearly a dozen people hurt in the attack, died in hospital, Adnan added. The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which operates on both sides of the Afghan border, has labelled peace committee members as traitors. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

