Di fronte alle sfide legate all’immigrazione, alcuni residenti del Minnesota decidono di attivarsi, nonostante i rischi di violenza. Fabiola, madre e cittadina naturalizzata, rappresenta un esempio di come le comunità possano reagire a situazioni complesse, affrontando con coraggio questioni che coinvolgono diritti e sicurezza. Questo esempio evidenzia l’importanza di un impegno consapevole e responsabile nel contesto attuale.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - When Fabiola, a single mother and naturalized U.S. citizen from Latin America, first learned of the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, she said she was heartbroken and terrified. Then she joined the thousands of other Minnesotans who have volunteered to track ICE agents since Good was killed - despite her fears for herself and her son Asher, who is seven. “I do feel scared, but at the same time, I know I have to take care of my people too,” she said. Activists say they have been overwhelmed by new volunteers - despite the potential for violence - since Good was killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - ‘It’s time to start doing something.’ Despite risks of violence, Minnesotans step up to take on ICE

ICE operations in Minnesota: testimony gets underway

