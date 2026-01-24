Italy protests recalls ambassador to Switzerland after New Year’s bar fire suspect released

L’Italia ha espresso formalmente protesta e ha richiamato l’ambasciatore in Svizzera dopo la decisione di rilasciare su cauzione il proprietario di un bar svizzero coinvolto in un incendio mortale di Capodanno. La vicenda ha suscitato preoccupazione e rimostranze, evidenziando le tensioni tra i due Paesi. La situazione resta sotto osservazione, mentre le autorità italiane continuano a seguire l’evolversi degli eventi.

Jacques Moretti was detained on January 9 but released on bail on Friday. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni overnight called his release “an affront to the memory of the victims of the New Year’s Eve tragedy and an insult to their families”. Six of those killed in the bar blaze were Italian as were 10 of the injured. It added that the court had taken the decision despite the seriousness of the alleged crime, the risk of flight and the possibility of evidence being compromised. Meloni and Tajani also ordered Ambassador Gian Lorenzo Cornado to return to Rome to determine what further action to take, it said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Swiss bar owner faces prosecutors for second hearing after deadly New Year's fire

Swiss canton leader voices anger over lack of checks at bar that caught fire

