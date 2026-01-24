A causa delle crescenti tensioni tra Iran e Stati Uniti, molte compagnie aeree stanno modificando i propri itinerari e cancellando alcuni voli nel Medio Oriente. Questa fase di instabilità geopolitica ha influito sulla pianificazione dei voli, con conseguenti variazioni nelle rotte e nei programmi di viaggio. È importante consultare le compagnie aeree prima di partire per eventuali aggiornamenti o modifiche ai voli programmati.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Airlines have been rerouting and cancelling some flights across the Middle East as tensions ramp up between Iran and the United States, with President Donald Trump saying on Thursday the U.S. had an “armada” heading towards Iran. A senior Iranian official said on Friday Iran will treat any attack “as an all-out war against us”, ahead of the arrival of a U.S. military aircraft carrier strike group and other assets in the Middle East in the coming days. The European Union’s aviation regulator recommended on January 16 that its airlines stay out of Iran’s airspace as tensions flared over Tehran’s deadly crackdown on protests and U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Factbox-Airlines reroute, cancel flights as tensions ramp up over Iran

FAA issues warnings to airlines on Central, South American flights over potential military actionsLa Federal Aviation Administration ha emesso avvisi alle compagnie aeree riguardo ai voli in America Centrale e Meridionale, suggerendo di adottare misure di cautela a causa di possibili azioni militari nella regione.

Mexico sends 37 more cartel suspects to US amid rising tensionsIl Messico ha trasferito altri 37 sospetti membri di organizzazioni criminali negli Stati Uniti, secondo quanto comunicato dal ministro della sicurezza messicano.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

Factbox-airlines reroute, cancel flights as tensions ramp up over IranJan 24 (Reuters) - Airlines have been rerouting and cancelling some flights across the Middle East as tensions ramp up between Iran and the United States, with President Donald Trump saying on ... msn.com