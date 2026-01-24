Gli Stati Uniti stanno sollecitando la Bolivia a espellere sospetti spioni iraniani e a rafforzare le misure contro gruppi militanti. Secondo fonti ufficiali, l’obiettivo è intensificare la cooperazione nella lotta al terrorismo e alle attività di intelligence illegali. Questa richiesta riflette l’attenzione internazionale sulla sicurezza regionale e l’impegno di Washington nel contrastare le minacce provenienti dall’Iran nella regione.

The private diplomatic push comes amid a broader U.S. effort to deepen its geopolitical influence in Latin America and diminish that of its adversaries in the region. Following an operation earlier in January to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, U.S. officials quickly pushed the government of interim President Delcy Rodriguez to curtail economic and security cooperation between Caracas and Tehran, according to a separate source familiar with the matter. For years, Venezuela and Iran had been steadfast allies. Asked for comment, the Bolivian foreign ministry said that “there is still no completely defined position regarding this matter. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Exclusive-US presses Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies, harden approach to militant groups, sources say

