Taiwan ha proposto di avviare dialoghi con l’Ucraina per affrontare le questioni legate alla violazione delle sanzioni internazionali. La proposta nasce dall'interesse comune di rafforzare le misure di controllo e prevenzione di attività illecite, contribuendo alla stabilità e alla sicurezza regionale. La collaborazione tra i due paesi potrebbe favorire un approccio più efficace nella gestione delle restrizioni economiche imposte a livello globale.

Responding on his X account in English, Lai said Taiwan has long worked with global partners to “staunchly support Ukraine through humanitarian aid & coordinated sanctions”. Lai said “there have been young Taiwanese who have sacrificed their lives to defend freedom in Ukraine,” referring to volunteer soldiers who have died fighting against Russia. “We remain clear: any assistance to the aggressor or violations of int’l embargoes & export control regulations are unacceptable. We pray for peace to be restored to Ukraine soon.” Reuters could not reach the Ukraine presidential office for comment outside of office hours. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Court jails man who killed Russian chemical weapons chief at Ukraine’s behest for lifeUn uomo uzbeko è stato condannato all’ergastolo da un tribunale militare di Mosca per l’uccisione di un alto generale russo, Igor… La sentenza si inserisce in un contesto di tensioni internazionali e di conflitti legati alla situazione in Ucraina.

Putin meets US envoys for late-night talks on UkraineVladimir Putin ha incontrato nella notte alcuni inviati statunitensi per discutere una possibile soluzione alla crisi in Ucraina.

