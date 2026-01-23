south korea prime minister kim holds talks with us vp vance in washington yonhap says

Il primo ministro sudcoreano Kim Min-seok ha incontrato il vicepresidente statunitense Vance a Washington, durante una visita ufficiale. L'incontro ha rappresentato un momento importante per discutere questioni di cooperazione bilaterale e di sicurezza regionale. La visita si inserisce nel quadro delle relazioni diplomatiche tra i due paesi, volte a rafforzare la collaborazione su temi di interesse comune.

SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who is visiting the United States, held talks with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Washington, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday. Kim's visit is part of the allies' discussions to iron out the implementation of a wide-reaching trade and security agreement reached by their presidents in November. La visita di Kim fa parte delle discussioni tra gli alleati per definire l'attuazione di un ampio accordo commerciale e di sicurezza raggiunto dai loro presidenti a novembre.

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong urges South Korea to investigate drone incidents

South Korea's Lee calls for improved drone detection to avoid provoking North Korea

