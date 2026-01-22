Zelenskiy tells Europe | have courage to finally ‘act now’

Il presidente Zelenskiy ha invitato i Paesi europei a superare le divisioni e ad agire con determinazione. In un discorso a Kyiv, ha sottolineato la necessità di un impegno comune e deciso per affrontare le sfide attuali, evidenziando la fragilità di un'Europa ancora troppo frammentata. La sua richiesta invita a una riflessione sul ruolo e sulla responsabilità delle nazioni nel contribuire alla stabilità e alla sicurezza continentale.

KYIV, Jan 22 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised Europe on Thursday as a “fragmented kaleidoscope of small and middle powers” lacking courage to act decisively and facing a dark future unless it stood up to U.S. and Russian power. In some of his toughest remarks to key allies of Kyiv, Zelenskiy urged Europe not to “degrade” itself by failing to stand up to Russian aggression and U.S. President Donald Trump’s aspiration to control Greenland. “Europe can and must be a global force,” he told global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos as Russia’s war in Ukraine neared its four-year mark. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

