US allows China to purchase Venezuelan oil but not at ‘undercut’ prices of Maduro days official says

Gli Stati Uniti consentono alla Cina di acquistare petrolio venezuelano, ma limitano le condizioni di prezzo, evitando tariffe troppo basse rispetto a quelle praticate durante il governo Maduro. Questa decisione riflette un equilibrio tra interessi economici e considerazioni geopolitiche, mantenendo una certa supervisione sulle transazioni commerciali tra le parti coinvolte.

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is allowing China to purchase Venezuelan oil but not at “unfair, undercut” prices at which Caracas sold the crude before the U.S. removed President Nicolas Maduro, a U.S. official said on Thursday. While the oil will be sold in the global marketplace, the administration has required that the majority be sold to the United States, the administration official said on condition of anonymity. The U.S. says it will control Venezuela’s oil sales indefinitely after seizing Maduro on January 3. China has been Venezuela’s top oil buyer for years, and the sales helped Caracas repay massive loans to Beijing in debt-for-oil deals. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

South Korea's Lee plays down proposed US chip tariffs, warns of higher prices

Forty-seven Venezuelan soldiers killed in US attack, minister says

