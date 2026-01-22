Una forza di sicurezza sostenuta dalle Nazioni Unite si prepara a essere pienamente operativa in Haiti entro l'estate, in risposta al crescente controllo delle bande armate sul territorio. La situazione politica del paese rimane instabile, richiedendo interventi mirati per ristabilire l'ordine e supportare le forze locali. Questa operazione mira a contribuire alla sicurezza e alla stabilità di Haiti in un periodo di particolare difficoltà.

Jan 22 (Reuters) - A U.N.-backed security force deployed to Haiti to help local police fight off armed gangs that have taken over much of the country should reach its new full-strength by summer, the U.N.’s special envoy for Haiti said on Thursday. The announcement comes amid political uncertainty in the Caribbean nation ahead of February 7, when the current transition government’s mandate ends. No official succession plan has been put forward. U.N. envoy Carlos Ruiz said more troops should arrive by April and that the force should reach its full strength - envisioned at 5,500 troops - by the this summer, or autumn at latest. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - UN-backed force in Haiti to deploy fully by summer amid political turmoil

