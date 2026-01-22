putin says he will meet us envoys witkoff kushner on thursday

Vladimir Putin ha annunciato che incontrerà giovedì gli inviati degli Stati Uniti, Witkoff e Kushner. La discussione, prevista per questa giornata, rappresenta un momento di confronto tra le parti. L’incontro si inserisce nel contesto delle relazioni diplomatiche tra Russia e Stati Uniti e potrebbe influenzare le future dinamiche politiche e diplomatiche tra i due paesi.

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would meet on Thursday with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have been tasked with finding a solution to Russia’s nearly four-year-old war with Ukraine. Putin, quoted by Russian news agencies, said during a meeting of Russia’s Security Council that he would discuss the possible use of frozen Russian assets with the U.S. envoys in connection with recovery work in regions affected by the war. “This possibility is also under discussion with representatives of the U.S. administration,” Russian news agencies quoted him as saying. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Bloomberg: Witkoff e Kushner presto a Mosca per un nuovo incontro con PutinSecondo fonti di Bloomberg, Steve Witkoff e Jared Kushner, già presenti al Cremlino a dicembre, pianificano un ulteriore viaggio a Mosca per un incontro con Vladimir Putin.

US Envoy Witkoff Says He Will Meet With Putin on Thursday

