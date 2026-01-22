NATO chief | Issue of whether Greenland stays with Denmark did not come up with Trump

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte ha precisato che la questione della permanenza di Groenlandia con il Regno di Danimarca non è stata discussa durante l'incontro con l'ex presidente Trump. La situazione riguarda i rapporti tra le nazioni e le rispettive autonomie, ma non è stata oggetto di trattative ufficiali. Questa dichiarazione chiarisce la posizione ufficiale dell'alleanza su un tema che ha attirato attenzione nei media.

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday the issue of whether Greenland will remain with Denmark did not come up in his talks with Donald Trump, as the U.S. president stepped back from threats of tariffs and ruled out the use of military force to take control of Greenland. Rutte made his comments in an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier” show. Earlier in the day, Trump abruptly stepped back from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland, ruled out the use of force, and said a deal was in sight to end a dispute over the Danish territory. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Argomenti discussi: NATO working on 'next steps' to boost Arctic security: Rutte; Greenland, two bills in the US Congress to prevent Trump from annexing NATO territories.

